One man in custody after police chase ends when suspect crashes into innocent family’s car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police say one man is in custody Wednesday night after leading officers on a chase that ended in a crash.

Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, police told FOX 4's Robert Townsend the suspect sped though KCK and led officers on a pursuit on northbound Interstate 635 into Riverside, Missouri. Police have not yet said why they were pursuing the suspect.

The chase ended near 29th Street and 71 Highway when the man lost control of his red Mustang and crashed into an innocent family's car.

That family -- Chris Frazier, his three little girls and two young nephews -- are a little jolted by the crash. Frazier's two nephews suffered minor injuries and are now being treated at a nearby hospital but are otherwise going to be OK.