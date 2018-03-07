One person killed, one injured in apparent drive-by shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed and another injured late Tuesday in what police believe to be a drive-by shooting.

Police said just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near 80th Street and Wayne Avenue.

At the scene, officers found a victim at a home with gunshot injuries. That victim was declared dead at the scene.

Police also located a second victim, a juvenile, who was also shot. The juvenile victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said it appears to be a drive-by shooting. There were several children inside the home at the time of the incident who were not injured.

There is no suspect information at this time. The victims’ identities have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.