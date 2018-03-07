× Police investigating homicide after one man dies in KCK shooting near 26th and Quindaro

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A man has died Wednesday night after being shot in KCK, officials say.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday near 26th Street and Quindaro, according to KCK Police Chief Terry Ziegler. Police on scene told FOX 4’s Robert Townsend the man was shot in the front yard of a home in the area.

Officers were initially dispatched to the home for a disturbance call, but the call was later upgraded to a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found the victim, described as a black man in his 30s, in critical condition. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

The fatal shooting is now being investigated by the department’s homicide unit, Ziegler said.

Police are still searching for a suspect in the shooting, but suspect information and details of what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.