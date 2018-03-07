Video shows moment snowmobiler is caught in avalanche

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMERICAN FORK, Utah - The Utah Avalanche Center confirmed Tuesday afternoon that a snowmobiler was caught in an avalanche in Major Evans Gulch in American Fork Canyon that was captured on video.

A member of the organization was in American Fork Canyon watching snowmobilers play in the area, according to Mark Staples with the Utah Avalanche Center

The member anticipated that an avalanche was about to happen, pulled out their phone and was able to catch the incident as it happened.

“When this type of avalanche happens, it happens across the whole slope, above you to the side of you, below you and it’s really hard to escape," Staples told KSTU.

The center stated on Twitter that the avalanche was three feet deep and 500 feet wide:

Snowmobiler caught carried ok in avalanche 3’ deep 500’ wide just now. Major Evans Gulch of American Fork canyon. NE 10,00’. #utavy pic.twitter.com/OV0aRiNgyM — UtahAvalancheCenter (@UACwasatch) March 6, 2018

The snowmobiler was not injured in the incident and was able to get themselves out.