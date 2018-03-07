Watch Live: Students plan ‘walkout’ at St. Teresa’s Academy to advocate for gun control



KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students of St. Teresa’s Academy, 5600 Main Street, have organized a walkout on Wednesday, March 7, at 2:20 p.m. to advocate for gun control and to honor Parkland, Fla., victims and others who have suffered as a result of school shootings.

Participation in the walkout is completely voluntary. Those who do not wish to join will be gathering in the school’s auditorium.

During the walkout, participating students will gather in the campus Quad to hear presentations from fellow students about gun control and how they can get involved. State representatives and city officials have been invited to attend and participate.

A petition supporting “sensible gun restrictions and calling for the end of the gun lobby from controlling government officials” will be available for those who wish to sign.

Organizers will also share a list of other methods to stay involved, including the March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C., on March 24; and the National High School Walkout planned for April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School school shootings in Littleton. Colo., in 1999.

The walkout is being organized by St. Teresa’s Acadamy students passionate about the issue of gun control, and members of the school’s Human Dignity, Social Justice, and Cultural Diversity Clubs organized the walkout.

“We cannot move on and forget about those who have died and the tragedies that have happened just because too much time has passed or other events distract us. We must push our leaders and each other to fight for justice, safety, and peace. We can fight with love, make a difference in big or small ways,” said Liv Davison, a junior at St. Teresa’s Academy, in a news release.