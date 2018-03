Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Director Ava DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle in Time” is a real example of inclusion.

Chris Pine and Gugu Embatha-Raw talked to FOX4’s Shawn Edwards about the inspiring vibe that was present on the set of “A Wrinkle in Time,” what it was like to work with Director A a DuVernay and how they were both swept away as they read the classic novel that the movie is based on.