Parents of children with autism and people with autism will perform stand-up comedy on Friday evening in a show that they vow is not offensive but is absolutely cathartic.

We asked Elizabeth Boresow and Lindy Katzer to join us on the FOX4 Morning Show. In the video player above, watch them explain the show, 'An Evening with the 'Rents'.

It's at 6:00 p.m. Friday at the Westport Plexpod, 300 East 39th Street. Click here for ticket information.