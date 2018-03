Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A RedditKansasCity user posted an interesting picture that's being shared around Kansas City. 'DedLobster' posted a picture of a car that somehow ended up in a freshly poured concrete patch on Wornall.

Watch the video above in which FOX4 news and traffic anchor Nick Vasos explains the disarray happening on Wornall between 75th and 85th streets. He says there are so many construction zones and lane alterations and curves that drivers really must be alert.