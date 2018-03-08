× KHP motorist assist technician killed in crash

PARK CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a motorist assistance technician died after a crash Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in Park City, Kan., near Wichita, around 4 p.m.

Authorities say the crash involved a Kansas Highway Patrol assistance vehicle and a tractor-trailer.

The Motorist Assistance Technician was critically injured in the crash and transported to a Wichita hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.