KHP motorist assist technician killed in crash
PARK CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol says a motorist assistance technician died after a crash Wednesday afternoon.
It happened in Park City, Kan., near Wichita, around 4 p.m.
Authorities say the crash involved a Kansas Highway Patrol assistance vehicle and a tractor-trailer.
The Motorist Assistance Technician was critically injured in the crash and transported to a Wichita hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.
The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
37.800012 -97.318376