FOX4 Forecast: Cold Thursday, but improvements arrive to finish out the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some clouds in spots Thursday morning will keep you from dropping into the teens but where we are clear it is cold! Wind chills are in the teens again this morning on top of the already cold start. Later today highs will return to the mid and upper 40s. Watch the forecast in the video player above to see what we can expect heading into the weekend.

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month