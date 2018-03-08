× Missing 78-year-old man told family he was lost and hasn’t been seen since

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — Police are looking for 78-year-old Billy Enloe, who was last seen Wednesday, March 7 and was possibly driving to Harrisonville, Mo.

His family contacted him about 5:30 p.m., and he told them he was lost. Then his phone went dead. He was driving a silver 2010 Chevy Silverado truck with Missouri license plates 25A 6XZ.

Mr. Enloe is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds. He has gray hair. If you know where he is, please call 911.