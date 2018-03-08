Please enable Javascript to watch this video

March is National Nutrition Month. Ameristar's pastry chef Victoria Swanson has a recipe for healthy chocolates that are keto, paleo and vegan diet friendly. They contain no added sugar, and are dairy free and low carb.

Chef Victoria uses them as an option for our hotel amenity platter - the “chocolate plate” that guests can purchase for delivery when they stay in our hotel. The platter comes with chocolate- dipped strawberries and during the month of March, this healthier version of chocolates.

Recipe

Banana Coconut Butter Cups

Ingredients

1 cup Organic Dark Chocolate Chips

1/2 cup Coconut Butter (melted)

1/4 tsp banana extract

Directions

Line an 18-count mini muffin tin with mini muffin liners and set aside. Or use a silicone mold. Melt your chocolate chips. Evenly distribute half of the chocolate between the cups and refrigerate until firm. Prepare your coconut butter filling. Mix the melted coconut butter with banana extract- ensure it is mixed well. Remove the firm chocolate cups from the refrigerator and evenly distribute the coconut butter in the cups.

Refrigerate until firm.

Re-melt the chocolate if necessary. Remove the chocolate cups from the refrigerator and top with the melted chocolate. Refrigerate until firm. Enjoy! Best if kept refrigerated. Consume within 7-9 days.

Per Serving

Only 118 calories

Protein 1g

Sugar 7g

Fiber 2g

Carbs 10g

Fat 9g