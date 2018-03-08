× Mike Moustakas reportedly agrees to one-year deal with Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mike Moustakas has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Kansas City Royals, multiple reports say.

The one-year contract will have a mutual second-year option, reports say. Jeff Passan, an MLB columnist with Yahoo Sports, reports the deal guarantees the third baseman $6.5 million and can max out at $27.7 million.

Moustakas became a free agent at the end of the 2017 season along with first baseman Eric Hosmer and outfielder Lorenzo Cain. Both Hosmer and Cain have since signed to other teams.

The third baseman was named the 2017 American League Comeback Player of the Year. The two-time All Star played just 27 games in 2016 after he tore his ACL. In 2017, he slugged 38 home runs to set a franchise single-season record.