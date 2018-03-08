Silver Alert out of Lenexa: Missing 75-year-old woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Georgia R. Miner, 75, has not had contact with relatives or friends since March 2. She drives a silver, 2007 Hyundai Sonata with Kansas tag 406-AZQ.

According to family, Ms. Miner has exhibited signs of dementia and has gotten lost while driving errands in the recent past. Ms. Miner also takes medication and it is unknown if she has it in her possession.

She is 5’4’’ tall, 135 lbs with blonde, medium length hair.

If you have seen or had contact with Ms. Miner or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Lenexa Police Department at 913-477-7301, or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Please also be on the lookout for this missing man in a separate missing persons case. Billy Enloe, 78, was on the phone with his family, told them he was lost, and then his phone went dead. He may have been trying to get to Harrisonville. He was last seen Wednesday.