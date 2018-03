Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Each year more than 22 million lightning bolts hit the United States.

Florida is No. 1 in total lightning strikes. But here in Kansas City, we're vulnerable to dozens of thunderstorms every year, and they can happen during any month of the year.

In the video player above, FOX 4 meteorologist Joe Lauria looks into the science behind lightning and why it's so dangerous.