Fallen officer gets police escort as body is taken from medical examiner to Clinton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of police officers gave a fallen officer a full escort Friday back to the city he severed.

Law enforcement officers left the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s office at 10 a.m., to escort the body of Officer Ryan Morton back to Clinton, Mo., for his funeral. Officer Morton was taken to the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy after his death.

The Clinton, Mo., community lined the streets to show respect for Officer Morton. You can replay the arrival in the video player above.

Officer Morton was killed Tuesday night when he and two other officers responded to a 911 call at a house in Clinton. Turned out, no one at the house called police but when they went inside to ensure everything was okay, a man inside opened fire.

Police say James Waters, a convicted felon, shot and killed Officer Morton and hurt two other officers. They eventually found Waters dead inside. Medical examiners were also conducting an autopsy on Waters to determine if he died from police gunfire or from his own gun.

This scene is all too familiar for Clinton officers and their community. Just seven months ago, Clinton police officers escorted another one of their brothers from Kansas City to Clinton. Officer Gary Michael was shot and killed during a traffic stop back in August, making this the second Clinton police officer killed in the line of duty in just a short amount of time.

And for the second time, Clinton police are depending on the Missouri Law Enforcement Funeral Assistance Team to help with all the funeral arrangements as they grieve.

“It is a lot of hours, but we want to make sure that Ryan is given the respect that he deserves for what he gave to this community,” Les Kerr said. Kerr is a part of the Missouri Law Enforcement Funeral Assistance Team. “We are working directly with the Clinton Police Department, we are here at their request. So working with him and providing coverage so their officers can start the grieving process.”

Funeral arrangements for Officer Morton:

Visitation is Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Benson Center in Clinton, 1008 E. Sedalia Ave.

His funeral is at the same location Monday starting at 11 a.m. – they are expecting full capacity, which is 2,800 people. Law enforcement will then take Officer Morton’s body to his hometown of Knob Noster, where he will be buried.

