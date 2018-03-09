Mother of little boy wandering alone in Gladstone has been located, police say

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Gladstone police reported Friday afternoon that ‘Thanks to social media, George’s mother has been located.’ This came after they asked for the public’s help to locate the family or guardian of a little boy found wandering Friday afternoon.

The boy, who was wearing a pink Nautica polo, told police he is three-years-old and has a sister named Susan and a brother named Emanuel.

Police did not say specifically where he was found, but they did say he was found in Gladstone.

They had no other details about his situation.

Do you recognize this young man? He was found wandering in Gladstone today, and we need to find where he belongs. He's 3 years old, and has a sister named Susan and a brother named Emanuel. If you know who he is, call Gladstone Public Safety at 436-3550. pic.twitter.com/daWMSvqGWv — Gladstone DPS (@gladstonedpsmo) March 9, 2018