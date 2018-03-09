× Joe’s Weather Blog: Wicked Weather Week is over tonight (FRI-3/9)

Good morning…I thought today’s blog would recap the week that was from the standpoint of Severe Weather awareness week in KS and MO. We titled it Wicked Weather Week and have been doing stories all week long concerning it. Odds are most of you didn’t catch every single story for whatever reason. I missed my own story last night because I was up in Trenton, MO talking to folks about severe storms and spotting bad weather. My thanks to Glen Briggs for the invite. I was a nice drive up there…and I did notice the smoke from fields that were being burned.

So let’s start things off with this past Monday. Dave D’Marko started things off on Monday with a look back at the Oak Grove Tornado and how folks are remembering it and perhaps how things might be different now.

Then on Tuesday Karli shared with us the difference between straight line winds and tornadic winds…and in the end whether it matters at all when there is damage.

Then on Wednesday Michelle got into the hail process...and a look back at some of the real destructive hailstorms that have occurred.

Last night I delved into the world of lightning...

Our feature photo is from Mary Jo Seever

Joe