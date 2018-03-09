Kansas City woman charged for allegedly making false report of assault on Indian Creek Trail

OLATHE, Kan. — A Kansas City woman who allegedly filed an unfounded report of assault on the Indian Creek Trail is now facing charges in Johnson County.

Pamela Calvert, 48, has been charged with one count of giving a false alarm and one count of interference with law enforcement.

Overland Park police said Calvert allegedly reported she had been assaulted early on the morning of Jan. 13 on the trail near Lamar and West 103rd Street in Overland Park. The 48-year-old even reportedly provided a description of the attacker.

After investigating, police said they determined Calvert’s report was unfounded. Police did not provide any further details.

Calvert was arrested and booked into Johnson County jail on Thursday evening. She posted her $2,500 cash bond shortly after. Her first court appearance is scheduled for March 20.