Law enforcement from across the state and country help cover shifts for Clinton police

CLINTON, Mo. -- As the Clinton Police Department prepares for the funeral service for a fallen officer, other law enforcement agencies are stepping up to help cover shifts.

On Friday, agencies from around the state and across the country traveled to be part of the police escort as Officer Christopher Ryan Morton’s body was brought back to Clinton.

Morton was killed Tuesday night when he and two other officers responded to a 911 call at a house in Clinton. Turned out, no one at the house called police but when they went inside to ensure everything was okay, a man inside opened fire.

Alvin Poisal woke up at 4:30 a.m. Friday to put up American flags along the procession route from Kansas City to Clinton.

“It is unbelievable," Poisal said. "I think it is in the minds of everybody. I know the Clinton community feels that way. It is a tragic situation, and it has now happened twice."

For the second time in seven months, many families in the small nearby town of Garden City stood along the overpass to honor another Clinton police officer killed in the line of duty.

Many firefighters with Garden City Fire Protection also stood along the procession route Friday after responding to the shooting Tuesday evening.

“We have several of our partners within our organization that were part of the incident that night, and they are still very much going through a grieving process,” Fire Chief Mark Lopez said.

Lopez said their department has reached out to the Clinton Police Department to help, even offering to cover calls.

“This is a way for them to heal, as they see their community standing behind them and supporting them," Lopez said. "It is a way for them to see this is so much more than Clinton, Missouri. This is a part of our entire state."

Many other law enforcement agencies from across the state have also been helping to cover calls and shifts for the Clinton Police Department.