Man accused of choking, severely injuring roommate’s Yorkie for ‘acting like a dog’

PALM COAST, Fla. – A Florida man accused of choking and beating his roommate’s 11-pound Yorkshire terrier has been charged, according to authorities.

Brendan Geary, 21, allegedly choked the pint-sized dog, named Dixie for “acting like a dog,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly told WOFL. Staly said Geary confessed to the brutal attack, saying he did it because Dixie “relieved herself in the home.”

Dixie’s owner found his dog lying unresponsive Monday evening and rushed her to the Flagler Animal Hospital. After seeing Dixie’s condition, the hospital called authorities to report a possible case of abuse.

@FOX35Kelly covered a @FlaglerSheriff arrest of a 21-year-old male charged with aggravated animal cruelty. Brenden Geary is in the #GreenRoofInn after beating an 11-pound Yorkie. More here: https://t.co/26hQFHl9GJ pic.twitter.com/pTFrW7Go61 — FlaglerSheriff (@FlaglerSheriff) March 9, 2018

Dixie was in shock and had injuries that included “moderate to severe bruising to her ears, face, neck, throat area and the inside of her legs,” veterinarians told investigators, according to the Daily Commercial.

Authorities believe Geary choked the tiny pup, whose eyes were completely bloodshot, until she was unconscious.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Detective Annie Conrad went to the home Geary shares with Dixie’s owner, and found smeared blood and feces consistent with a “violent encounter,” according to the paper.

Officers arrested Geary Wednesday; he has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Dixie was released from the animal hospital Thursday and is back home with her owner recovering.