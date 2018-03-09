Metro man charged for allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ KCMO elementary school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is now facing charges after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” his child’s elementary school.

Samnang Duong, 40, was charged Friday with one Class D felony count of first-degree terrorist threat, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Court documents say KC police were called to Whittier Elementary School in KCMO on Jan. 19. School staff told police Duong had threatened to “shoot the whole school up.”

Three school staff members were in a meeting, according to court records, when Duong allegedly entered and demanded to know who had called the Missouri Division of Family Services about an incident involving his stepson.

Court documents say Duong allegedly threatened to shoot the three staff members then the school.

“If I find out who hot-lined my family, I will come up to the school shooting,” the 40-year-old allegedly told school staff, according to court documents.

On Thursday, KC police arrested Duong. He told police he was upset that day but denied threatening the staff members or the school. He said the school had mishandled several incidents in the past.

If convicted of the terrorist threat charge, Duong could face up to 7 years in prison.