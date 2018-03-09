MoDOT closes several roads at 50-Highway & 291 interchange for major project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A major construction project gets underway Friday in Lee's Summit near the 50-Highway and MO-291 interchange.

Crews were out Thursday getting ready for the massive project. The goal is to make traffic flow smoother in the area with a new roundabout at the north end and a diverging diamond interchange on southbound MO-291.

Here’s what will be closed:

The ramp from westbound Route 50 to southbound Route 291 will be CLOSED through March 30 so crews can complete the bridge and tie into the new section of roadway. The detour for traffic is to continue to 3 rd street, access Route 50 eastbound then onto southbound Route 291.

street, access Route 50 eastbound then onto southbound Route 291. Access to and from downtown Lee’s Summit from Route 291 will be CLOSED through May 11. Consider Route 50 to 3 rd Street as an alternative route.

Street as an alternative route. Access to Blue Parkway from northbound Route 291 or southbound from Jefferson Street will be CLOSED through May 11.

In addition to traffic shifts, the left turn from southbound Route 291 to eastbound Route 50 will remain CLOSED.

"Why we’re doing that, is to build the roundabout all at one time and it’s also accelerating our project by five months, our original completion date was October 4 and now we should be complete May 11 barring weather but after May 11 will have minor lane closures to finish work out here," asst. resident engineer Stephen Collyott said.

MoDot says finishing by the middle of May will be perfect timing for pool season, summer festivals and summer programs at Harris Park Community Center.