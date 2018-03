Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The cast of “A Wrinkle in Time” share their experience working with director Ava DuVernay.

Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling shares with Fox 4’s Shawn Edwards about their experience working with director Ava DuVernay on the set of “A Wrinkle in Time.” The cast primarily filmed the family-friendly fantasy adventure in New Zealand. After the disappearance of her scientist father, three peculiar beings send Meg her brother and a friend to space in order to find him.