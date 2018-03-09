‘Seeing eye cow’: Blind cow and best friend share mooo-ving bond

RENSSELAR COUNTY, N.Y. — Meet Ollie, a gentle beef cow who was born blind and mostly deaf. Due to his disability he can often lose his way in the pasture.

It’s then that he calls for help. And when he does, its his best friend, Sunny, who never fails to make her way to him.

It’s been like this every day for nearly 10 years.

Their unique story began when Ollie was born. His own mother rejected the blind and deaf calf. As luck would have it, a kind Jersey cow named Ms. Clover took him under her wing or her hoof, so to speak. And wherever Ms. Clover went, Ollie followed.

Soon, Ms. Clover had her own calf named Sunny. Yes, that Sunny — who also took on the job of being Ollie’s guide.

But all good things must come to an end. Ms. Clover was called up to that great pasture in the sky. To make matters worse, their farm was sold. A desperate message went out to find Ollie and Sunny a new home together.

An answer came from a quiet corner of Rensselar County, New York.

“I couldn’t say no,” said Tracy Muscatello who owns and operates Hearts Herd Animal Sanctuary.

The farm in Buskirk, New York, is where all kinds of abandoned feathered and four-legged friends come when they’re rescued.

This interesting cast of characters became adoptive family members of Ollie and Sunny the day they arrived on a trailer this past summer.

It was when Muscatello saw something she’d never seen before between two animals.

“She will be a few yards away, and he will start mooing. Then it will grow a bit more desperate. Shes slowly make her way over,” Muscatello said.

And when he calls, Sunny will — without fail — make her way to Ollie’s side. It’s much the same way at the close of the day when Sunny leads Ollie into the barn for bed.

“She never fails him. She truly is his seeing eye cow,” Muscatello said.

Eight months into their stay at the farm, Muscatello said she realizes what Ollie’s fate might have been had she not said yes to taking them in when their old farm was sold. He would have been sold at an auction.

“He would have been scared out of his mind, and then he would have been somebody’s hamburger,” she said.

To ensure Ollie never becomes someone’s hamburger dinner, Muscatello said he and Sunny are now welcome to live our their days at Hearts Herd.

And so far, things haven’t changed much for these two. Whenever Ollie finds himself lost in the pasture, he calls out to his best friend — and she’s there.

Friends forever.