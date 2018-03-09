× Sprint to eliminate 500 jobs from Overland Park campus in upcoming weeks

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Approximately 500 jobs will be eliminated at Sprint’s Overland Park campus in the coming weeks, a company spokesperson said Friday.

Dave Tovar, the senior vice president of corporate communications for Sprint, said the job cuts will happen in the next 3-4 weeks. Where it’s possible, Sprint will try to move employees whose jobs were eliminated to other positions in the company.

Tovar said the employees who are laid off will be treated with “dignity and respect” and will be offered severance packages.

Despite the job eliminations, Tovar said the company is growing and plans to add jobs in the areas of network, sales, digital and customer experience.