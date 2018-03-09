The science and technology behind predicting severe weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There's an art to forecasting severe weather.

Like anything else in life, the more experience, the more you understand the little things that make a difference -- things others might overlook. Experience also helps you develop a gut feeling about a storm situation.

But technology has developed so fast, it's taken some of the guesswork out of storm season. This severe weather season, FOX 4 will be using a few new tools to help keep you safe.

In the video above, FOX 4 Chief Meteorologist Mike Thompson breaks down the technology and science behind predicting severe weather.