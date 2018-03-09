Toys ‘R’ Us may close all U.S. stores as soon as next week, reports say

NEW YORK — It could be game-over for all Toys ‘R’ Us stores in the U.S. by as early as next week.

According to multiple reports, the struggling retailer may shut down its domestic stores.

The company has already paved the way to close its stores in Britain. Toys ‘R’ Us is the last U.S. megastore dedicated entirely to toys, and without it, toy-makers could struggle to sell anything but their most popular items.

The shares of some major toy manufacturers dropped at the news. The toy industry has seen a decline in sales, partly because many kids are switching from physical toys to video games.