× Two men injured in shooting near 81st & Raytown Road

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Two people were transported to an area hospital after they were injured Thursday in a shooting.

It happened around 10 p.m. near 81st and Raytown Road.

When police arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Those men were taken to area hospitals.

No one else was injured.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Raytown police ask that anyone with additional information about this shooting call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.