Widow leads peace march in Olathe on birthday of husband killed in Austin’s shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunayana Dumala, who suddenly became a widow more than a year ago, will lead a peace march Friday evening in Olathe in memory of her husband, Srinivas Kuchibhotla.

This week, Adam Purinton, 52, pleaded guilty to killing Kuchibhotla, an Indian national, and wounding two other men in the February 2017 shooting at Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe.

Witnesses said Purinton yelled racial slurs before he fatally shot Srinivas Kuchibhotla and wounded Alok Madasani. A third man, Ian Grillot, was injured by gunfire when he tried to intervene. Kuchibhotla and Madasani were engineers at GPS-maker Garmin.

Friday’s peace walk will begin at Garmin and end at Austin’s Bar and Grill. It’s about a 1½ mile walk that will get underway at approximately 5:30 p.m. Watch FOX4’s livestream in the player above.

On Tuesday, after Purinton’s guilty plea was entered in court, Sunayana Dumala released the following statement:

Today’s guilty verdict in the murder of my husband will not bring back my Srinu, but it will send a strong message that hate is never acceptable. We must understand and love one another. Please join me this Friday March 9 – Srinu’s birthday – to peacefully walk together in his memory. Let us continue to work for peace, understanding and love-the things Srinu stood for and will be his legacy.