With tears running down their cheeks, people wait silently on I-49 overpass for slain officer’s body to pass by

CLINTON, Mo. -- Supporters and mourners gathered along highways and overpasses on Friday to honor Officer Ryan Morton as his body was transported back to Clinton, Mo., from the Jackson County medical examiner's office.

FOX4 had several crews at various locations along the procession route, as the SUV hearse carrying Morton's body traveled down 71-Highway to Interstate-49 and then onto Highway 7 surrounded and followed by police cars and motorcycles.

FOX4's Kerri Stowell talked to people waiting on the 140th Street/I-49 overpass in Grandview. The crowd there included Grandview police officers, firefighters and residents who stood next to their vehicles in silence, watching.

This scene is all too familiar for Clinton officers and their community. Just seven months ago, Clinton police officers escorted another one of their brothers from Kansas City to Clinton. Officer Gary Michael was shot and killed during a traffic stop back in August, making this the second Clinton police officer killed in the line of duty in less than a year.

Some supporters said they were there a short seven months ago for Officer Gary Michael's escort home.

"City police and firefighters were here seven months ago. I was here seven months and I knew they'd be back so I came back here to show my respects," said Jerry Grimes of Grandview. "I hope they know that there's other people thinking about them. We're here for her and the family," said Grimes, who added, "I'm going to break down and cry here in a minute."

Grandview's mayor was also there with citizens and first-responders on that I-49 overpass.

"It was an opportunity to come out and pay our respects to a fallen officer and it was good to see that we had all of public safety here. Both fire department, police department and all the city employees that could come out, so that was encouraging," said Leonard Jones, Grandview's mayor.

The visitation for Officer Christopher Ryan Morton will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the Benson Center in Clinton.

Morton's funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, also at the Benson Center, 1008 E Sedalia Ave.