Woman found dead from gunshot in Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a woman Friday. They say just before 10:00 a.m., the victim was found inside a home near 60th and South Benton. Neighbors heard arguing going on inside the residence, but weren’t certain if the woman lived there.

A police spokesperson says detectives are questioning a person about the woman’s death ‘to see if that person can shed more light on what happened.’

No one has been arrested.