KC man facing multiple charges in homicide at 60th & Benton

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting this week of a woman whose body was found on the front porch of a residence in the 6000 block of S. Benton Avenue, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Saturday.

Dimitri Tinsley, 26, faces murder 2nd degree, armed criminal action, endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police said just before 10 a.m. Friday, a woman was found dead inside the home near 60th Street and S. Benton.

Neighbors heard arguing going on inside the residence, but weren’t certain if the woman lived there.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Prosecutors requested a $500,000 cash bond.