Clinton community gathers at candlelight vigil for Ofc. Morton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Mo. -- Sunday in the town of Clinton, Mo., family and friends met for a memorial to remember the fallen officer.

Sunday night, a candle light vigil on the town square.

FOX4's Zac Summers attended the vigil outside the Henry County courthouse where the community gathered.

It was an emotional night for a mother and father whose son was killed while serving his community. But the parents of officer Ryan Morton were not alone Sunday night as the community gathered to honor their son during a candle light vigil.

"My heart is shattered," said Ryan's mother, Tara. "Ryan was my flower child. He bloomed wherever he was planted, social butterfly, if you will.

"We have first responders in our area who live that verse that says greater love have no man than to give his life for his brother," said Pastor Roger Housewith Allen Street Baptist. "Evil will not win, evil will not win because of us."

"Now I know why my son loved this town so much. It`s a great town," said his father Darrrel. "I want to thank Clinton PD. Great bunch of guys. Great. My son loved every one of them."

"Your lord Jesus Christ is holding my heart in his hands and he`s right beside me and that`s how I was able to survive today and tomorrow and all the other days that are to come."

The comm