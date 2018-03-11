KCK police called to scene of crash only to discover driver had been shot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in KCK arrived at a scene where an SUV crashed into a tree, only to discover that the driver had been shot.

KCK police are investigating the city’s latest homicide at 63rd and Tauromee where a white Chevy Suburban crashed into a tree just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted that the call came out as a vehicular crash.

Officers working a possible homicide at 63rd & Tauromee, the call came out as an accident. No other details available at this time. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) March 11, 2018

Officers discovered that the driver had sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim did not survive.

The victim is described as a white male in his 30s. There is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.