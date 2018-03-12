Boil advisory issued for part of Clay County due to water main break, risk of contamination

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — State officials have issued an advisory to boil water in part of Clay County due to a drop in water pressure, which could lead to contamination.

On Monday, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources issued the boil advisory for the Clay County Public Water Supply District — specifically water district No. 5. The Clay County Health Department said 378 homes are impacted by the advisory.

The advisory will continue until the problem has been corrected and water samples indicate water is safe to drink.

According to the department of natural resources, those who use the public water system are encouraged to:

Boil water vigorously for three minutes prior to use. Use only water that has been boiled for drinking, cooking, other food preparation use and brushing teeth. Use of bottled water is an alternative to boiling tap water.

Dispose of ice cubes and remake ice cubes with water that has been boiled.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not need to be boiled. Children should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested.

Let water cool sufficiently before drinking.

The natural resources department said the advisory was caused when a contractor broke a water main, causing a drop in water pressure below advised levels. That drop in pressure could allow contamination to enter the system or household plumbing.

Repairs to the water main were expected to be finished by Monday afternoon, but the department will announce when the advisory is lifted after water has been tested for safety.

For more information, contact the public water system at 816-532-0775 or the Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ Kansas City Regional Office at 816-251-0700.