Director Ava DuVernay and Storm Reid talk about the magic of “A Wrinkle in Time”

Director Ava DuVernay (“Selma” and “13th”) and Storm Reid talk about the the magic and powerful messages that make “A Wrinkle in Time” a special experience with FOX4’s Shawn Edwards. Meg Murry and her little brother, Charles Wallace, have been without their scientist father, Mr. Murry, for five years, ever since he discovered a new planet and used the concept known as a tesseract to travel there. Joined by Meg's classmate Calvin O'Keefe and guided by the three mysterious astral travelers known as Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Who and Mrs. Which, the children brave a dangerous journey to a planet that possesses all of the evil in the universe.

