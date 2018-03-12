Elderly Independence couple died in apparent murder-suicide, police say

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Police say the deaths of an elderly married couple in suburban Kansas City appear to be a case of murder-suicide.

The couple was found dead at their home in Independence on Sunday afternoon. Police say they both died from gunshot wounds.

A relative called police after finding the man and woman dead.

Police identified them Monday as 81-year-old John Longwith and 72-year-old Kay Longwith.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

