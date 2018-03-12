Family Conservancy shares 4 ways you can help get books into hands of children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- March is National Reading Month and part of celebrating is understanding the importance of early literacy.

Mary Williams from the Family Conservancy stopped by the FOX4 studio Monday to share ways families can put books in the hand of children that need them most.

Mary's says:

Invite your friends, families and coworkers to bring books.

Add a book drive to an existing get-together: work event, book club, baby shower, birthday party, etc.

Door-to-door collection - spread the word to your friends, family and neighbors and offer to pick them up

Partner with your local book store/retailer and host an in-store book drive.

If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.