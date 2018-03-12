KC police involved in standoff with armed suspect on Independence Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are involved in a standoff with an armed suspect Monday evening in Kansas City, officials say.

According to Kansas City police dispatch, the standoff is located near the intersection of Amie Street and Prospect Avenue.

Police said the standoff is with a person alone inside a residence who is threatening to attempt suicide.

Suicide Help Information

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).

Click on the boxes below for our FOX 4 You Matter reports and other helpful phone numbers and resources.