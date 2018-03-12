UPDATE: KCPD say missing woman has been found safe

UPDATE: Police said later on Monday that Ms. Luxama has been found and is safe.

Previous story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are asking for help locating a missing woman.

According to police, Caridad Luxama was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday near Drury and Anderson Avenue.

Luxama is 59 years old. She is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

She was last seen wearing her hair in a black wrap and a black and white shirt with a black skirt.

Police say Luxama is originally from Haiti and speaks with an accent.

If you see her or know where she could be, police would like for you to call the KCMO Police Department Missing Persons Section at (816) 234-5136 or 911.