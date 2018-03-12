Make marble cheesecake at home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Local chef Dee Patel stopped by the FOX4 kitchen to share her recipe for marble cheesecake with the crew, and it was surprisingly easy to make. Check out how to make it in the video player above.
Marble Cheesecake
Ingredients:
1 11oz Cream Cheese
13½oz Sugar
10oz Eggs
10 oz Heavy Cream
Vanilla Bean Paste
Directions:
Cream together Cream Cheese and Sugar
Add eggs and vanilla
Add in heavy cream last
Mix well until no lumps are present
Use your favorite sauce/jam and combine with 1/2 cup of filling
Pour rest of the filling over gram cracker crust
Marble with the Jam mixture using a piping bag and toothpick
Bake at 300*f for 45 mins until it feels set without cracking or browning
More recipes:
