Make marble cheesecake at home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Local chef Dee Patel stopped by the FOX4 kitchen to share her recipe for marble cheesecake with the crew, and it was surprisingly easy to make. Check out how to make it in the video player above.

Marble Cheesecake

Ingredients:

1 11oz Cream Cheese

13½oz Sugar

10oz Eggs

10 oz Heavy Cream

Vanilla Bean Paste

Directions:

Cream together Cream Cheese and Sugar

Add eggs and vanilla

Add in heavy cream last

Mix well until no lumps are present

Use your favorite sauce/jam and combine with 1/2 cup of filling

Pour rest of the filling over gram cracker crust

Marble with the Jam mixture using a piping bag and toothpick

Bake at 300*f for 45 mins until it feels set without cracking or browning

