Man facing charges after allegedly firing on officers during police chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second Kansas City man is now facing charges in connection to a case of shots fired at a police cruiser during a chase earlier this month.

Shawn M. Brown, 27, is charged with 1st degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting arrest, the office of Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Monday.

Police said officers were patrolling an area near 27th and Oakley on March 6 when they noticed the suspects shooting into a home.

Officers pursued the suspects. During the pursuit, a passenger leaned out the window and fired multiple shots at the police cruiser. Gunfire struck the vehicle on the driver’s side front bumper.

Police eventually chased the suspects to Blue Valley Park, 24th and Brighton, where the suspects crashed and ran away. They didn’t make it far. Two of the suspects were taken into custody.

Brown was taken into custody and identified the other suspect as the one shooting at the residence on Chelsea. He stated he had three weapons in his possession at the time of the shooting.

Dane A. Hill, 26, was charged on March 7.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $150,000 cash.