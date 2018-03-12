Olathe BBQ restaurant owner facing more than a dozen charges for alleged theft, identity theft

OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe barbecue restaurant owner is now facing 15 more charges of alleged identity theft and theft.

On Monday, Matthew R. Sander, owner of Smokin’ Joe’s Bar-B-Q, was charged with seven counts of identity theft, six counts of misdemeanor theft, one count of felony theft and one count of criminal use of a financial card in Johnson County.

Court documents indicate the charges stem from alleged crimes on Jan. 28, but court records providing more details of the incident were not publicly available Monday.

The 54-year-old was already on bond and is already facing several charges in Johnson County for similar alleged crimes.

On March 2, Sander was charged with identity theft, criminal use of a financial card and theft from alleged crimes on Jan. 25 in Overland Park involving a different victim. He was also charged in December for felony theft after he allegedly stole merchandise from an Overland Park Sam’s Club.

For the most recent charges, Sander’s bond has been set at $25,000.