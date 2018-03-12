Police investigate homicide at 35th & Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Monday afternoon at 35th & Prospect Avenue.

Police responded to the scene on a report of a shooting around 2:20 p.m., where they found an adult black male who had been shot on the side of the road.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Witnesses told police an adult black male wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans was seen fleeing the scene on foot after the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.