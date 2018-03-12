Wichita police close tip line in missing 5-year-old boy’s case

Officer Charley Davidson said Monday people are calling in fewer tips in the case of Lucas Hernandez, who hasn’t been seen since Feb. 17.

Although the emergency operations line is closed the public can call detectives or Crime Stoppers.

The boy’s stepmother, Emily Glass, reported him missing, saying she last saw him at their home when she took a shower and took a nap. Police say they have found no evidence that Lucas was abducted.

Glass was charged last month with one count of endangering a child.

Texas EquuSearch, a mounted search and rescue team for missing persons, returned to Wichita Monday to search again for Lucas.