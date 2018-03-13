3 kids at JoCo. child care facility test positive for measles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. -- The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment announced Tuesday that three children at JoCo., child care facility have tested positive for measles.

Measles, a respiratory disease caused by a virus, kills approximately 146,000 people worldwide each year, but cases in the U.S. are rare since the creation of the MMR vaccine. Most children receive the vaccine between 12 and 15 months old and again before kindergarten.

The department of health and environment said all the cases occurred in children who are less than one year old and have not yet been vaccinated.

Those at risk for the disease have been contacted and the investigation is ongoing.

Those who were exposed to the disease will be exclude from the child care facility for 21 days.

Measles is spread through the air by breathing, coughing, or sneezing.

“If your child has a fever, keep them home except to see a healthcare provider," said a spokesperson for the department of health and environment. "If you need to visit your healthcare provider, call ahead so appropriate measures can be taken to protect other patients and staff,” said Marsh."

Symptoms, which measles typically begin one to two weeks after someone is exposed, include:

• Fever

• Blotchy rash on the skin, which spreads from the head to the trunk then to the lower extremities (Measles can be spread to others from four days before to four days after the rash appears.)

• Cough

• Runny nose

• Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

• Feeling run down, achy

• Tiny white spots with bluish-white centers found inside the mouth (Koplik’s spots)