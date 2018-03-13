Chiefs TE Demetrius Harris gets 2 days in jail, 2 years probation for marijuana charge

BATES COUNTY, Mo. — Chiefs tight end Demetrius Harris will spend two days in jail and two years on unsupervised probation on a charge of mrijuana possession.

Harris, 26, was in a vehicle pulled over by police for a traffic violation along I-49 in Bates County, Mo. on March 7, 2017.

The trooper noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Harris was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harris will serve 48 hours of “shock time” in jail and will spend the next two years on probation. He was also ordered to complete 80 hours of community service within the next 90 days and complete an NFL Drug Program, along with a $500 fine.

Harris was signed by the Chiefs after going undrafted in the 2013 NFL Draft.