Chiefs to sign WR Sammy Watkins to 3-year, $48 million deal, report says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly reached an agreement with one of the top free agent wide receivers on the market.

According to Ian Rapoport, an insider for NFL Network, the Chiefs will sign Sammy Watkins to a three-year deal.

Rapoport says the deal is worth $48 million with a $30 million guaranteed at signing.

Watkins most recently played for the Los Angeles Rams for one season. Prior to his time in California, he spent two seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

Watkins, who is just 24 years old, was the fourth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

He has a career 192 receptions for more than 3,000 yards.

Repoport also reported that the Chiefs will sign former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchen to a deal worth $9 million per year. The 25-year-old just completed his fourth season in the league. He has a career total of 304 tackles.

