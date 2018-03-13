Days before wedding, KC couple forced to cancel wedding due to overbooked downtown venue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Just days before their wedding, a metro couple found out they'd been bumped. Now the frustrated couple is scrambling, they say, due to a venue mix-up.

For the last two years, an ecstatic Cory Poling and Leilani Dela Cruz have been counting down to their big day. The couple said this Friday they were looking forward to finally getting married at The Urban Event in the historic Firestone building in downtown Kansas City.

"We knew we wanted to do a Prohibition era wedding. We like that style, the flapper dressed suits, so we were looking for venues that would actually fit that theme," the groom-to-be said.

Of course, they sent invitations to their family and friends, selected a photographer, bought sound equipment and much more.

But last Thursday the couple said they got an unexpected phone call from The Urban Event's owner to come down and meet with him.

"He just said, 'We overbooked the room. You're gonna have to move dates. Go talk to your fiance and see what you want to do,'" Poling said.

And the couple was obviously not happy because now, just days before what was supposed to be their blissful big day, they have to reschedule their wedding.

Nick Abnos, the owner of The Urban Event, spoke to FOX 4 by phone and said he offered the couple their money back and a room on a different date.

But instead, Poling and Dela Cruz are going to hold their wedding somewhere else.

"After what they did this time, I didn't know if they'd try doing it again," Dela Cruz said. "The trust was broken."

The metro couple said they're best option is to reschedule for the fall. But first, they had to call their 100 guests to tell them their wedding isn't happening on Friday. Now, they're still looking for a new place to say "I do."